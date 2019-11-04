National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week: How shelters behavior test dogs

This week is National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week and FOX 9 is celebrating by hosting an 11:45 a.m. segment with the Animal Humane Society each weekday.

Monday, Shelter Behavior Manager Liv Hagen stopped by to talk about behavior testing of adoptable dogs. She talked about how the shelter tests animals to make sure they are ready to be good family pets.

Be sure to follow along all of FOX 9's Shelter Appreciation Week at 11:45 a.m. on FOX 9 News at 11 a.m. Also, be sure to check FOX9.com for all the segments.

Here is the schedule for the rest of the week: