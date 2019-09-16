Names of five officers involved in Richfield officer-involved shooting released

article

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office released the names Monday of the five officers involved in a fatal shooting in Richfield, Minnesota on Sept. 7.

Police shot 30-year-old Brian Quinones after a chase that began in Edina and ended near 77th Street East and Chicago Avenue in Richfield.

Brian Quinones died in an officer-involved shooting in Richfield, Minnesota in September of 2019. (Quinones family)

The officers identified were Edina officers Nicholas Pedersen, a four-year veteran of the force, and Benjamin Wenande, a four-year veteran, along with Richfield officers Joseph Carroll, a four-year veteran of the force, Dylan Schultz, a three-year veteran, and Macabe Stariha, a two-year veteran.

At the request of both the Edina and the Richfield police departments, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating case.

Once the sheriff's office completes its investigation, the findings will be turned over to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.