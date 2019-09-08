Man live-streamed police chase that resulted in Richfield officer-involved shooting

article

Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead Saturday night in Richfield, Minnesota.

According to Edina Police, at about 10:22 p.m., a police pursuit that began in Edina ended in an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of 77th Street East and Chicago Avenue in Richfield. The incident involved officers from the Edina and Richfield Police departments.

The victim's family has identified him as 30-year-old Brian Quinones.

Much of the incident was streamed live on the driver's Facebook page. The video actually starts before he is involved in the chase. At about six minutes in, officers are behind him with their lights flashing. Quinones keeps driving and appears calm throughout the situation. With an eye on the rearview mirror, he even raps a few song lyrics.

About 12 minutes into the video, he stops the car and jumps out. As he is exiting the vehicle, the video shows a flash of an object that appears to be a weapon in his hand. About ten seconds after he is out of the car, gunshots are heard on the video.

Advertisement

"I was watching TV and heard a pop-pop-pop-pop," recalled neighbor Mike Benson. "Next thing, I saw a bunch of police officers coming west to east right here on 77th street."

"I was standing on my balcony, saw the car screech," another neighbor further explained. "As soon as he jumped out, they opened fire. It was like they starting yelling -- at the same time they were yelling commands; they started shooting. So it was like he didn’t even have a chance to even follow any commands from what I saw."

A department spokesperson says Edina police didn't have body cameras. It's not clear if Richfield officers were wearing cameras. It's also not clear which officers fired shots during the investigation.

Police said no officers were injured during the shooting. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner listed Quinones-Rosario's cause of death as a "homicide" due to "multiple gunshot wounds."

Law Enforcement Labor Services, the law enforcement labor union for Richfield Police Department, issued the following statement Sunday:

It's too early to know all of the facts in this case. We need to allow the investigators to do their jobs. We do know this was a tragedy. We know family and friends of the deceased are grieving. We know lives are changed forever. These are some of the most difficult scenarios officers will ever face in their careers. No officer ever reports for duty hoping to be involved in something like this. Our focus should be on all those who are hurting right now and need support.