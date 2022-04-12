Strong storms possible in Minnesota Tuesday evening

Wet weather is expected to roll into the region by Tuesday afternoon, with severe weather possible Tuesday evening in southern Minnesota.

Between 8-10 p.m. Tuesday, severe weather is possible from the Twin Cities south and eastward. Heavy rain, hail, gusty winds or an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, especially in the Interstate 90 corridor.

As of Tuesday morning (the risk for severe weather could adjust through the day), much of the Twin Cities metro is under a slight risk of severe weather. Generally speaking, the farther south in Minnesota you go, the higher the potential is for severe weather.

Keep an eye on the weather as it’s expected to be an active evening into the early overnight hours.

Advertisement

Then Wednesday, cooler weather returns with lots of wind. And it’s only going to get colder from there as temperatures will likely top out in the mid to upper 30s on Thursday and Friday.