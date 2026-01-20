Expand / Collapse search
MSP workers share concerns over ICE targeting immigrants, operations at airport

By
Published  January 20, 2026 4:51pm CST
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport
FOX 9
MSP workers express concerns over ICE operations

On Tuesday, workers at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) Airport joined community members to express their concerns about ongoing immigration enforcement efforts targeting immigrant workers.

The Brief

    • Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport workers joined community members to express concerns over federal immigration operations at the airport.
    • At the monthly Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) meeting, they criticized the targeting of immigrant workers and flight operations taking place at the airport.
    • FOX 9 attended the meeting, which can be seen in the video above.

Workers at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International (MSP) Airport joined community members during a meeting of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) on Tuesday to express their concerns about ongoing immigration enforcement efforts targeting immigrant workers.

MSP worker ICE concerns

What we know:

The monthly MAC meeting gathered dozens who sought to share concerns about ICE actions at the airport, while demanding action from the MAC about ICE targeting immigrant workers. They also expressed concern over ICE enforcement-related flights happening at the airport.

FOX 9 was able to attend the meeting, which can be seen in the video above.

Last month, hundreds of Minnesotans rallied against ICE flights happening at MSP.

ICE expanding operations to MSP Airport

ICE is planning to expand their operations to the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. FOX 9's Mike Manzoni has more. 

Dig deeper:

The MAC is a 650-person organization that owns and operates Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, as well as six "reliever airports" in the Twin Cities area.

Throughout its history, the MAC says it has worked to "make the Minneapolis-St. Paul region a thriving hub" for more than 80 years.

Its mission "aims to connect the Twin Cities region to the world while providing the best customer experience," according to marketing materials.

The MAC is composed of a 15-member policy-making board, with 13 members appointed by the Minnesota governor, and one each by the mayors of Minneapolis and St. Paul. 

Minneapolis-St. Paul International AirportImmigrationPolitics