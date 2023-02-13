Minneapolis to Edmonton flights start in June on WestJet

For Minnesotans hoping to explore the wonders of Edmonton, Canada, today is their lucky day. Monday, WestJet announced a non-stop flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul to Edmonton would start in June 2023.

"We’re thrilled to welcome WestJet to Minnesota and are pleased to add an important business route to Edmonton from MSP," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which owns and operates MSP, said in a release. "WestJet’s arrival also opens up new connections for travelers across Western Canada and the United States leveraging their codeshare with Delta Air Lines, MSP’s largest carrier."

WestJet says it will offer five flights a week starting June 2.

With the addition of Edmonton, MSP now offers six flights to Canada.