MSP to Maui direct flights starting in December, Delta Air Lines announces

article

The Brief Delta Air Lines will begin direct flights from Minneapolis to Maui starting on Dec. 19, 2026. Company officials say they are starting the new seasonal route to meet high demand for direct travel between Minnesota and Hawaii. Flights are being offered for sale right now with service scheduled through April 2027.



Delta Air Lines announced new nonstop flights connecting Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) to Maui, starting Dec. 19.

Delta flights to Maui

Big picture view:

The new flights will provide a direct connection between MSP and Kahului Airport, which is Maui's second-busiest airport.

This will make Maui MSP's second Hawaiian destination, as the company already operates year-round service between MSP and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) on the island of Oahu.

Delta says an average of 170 passengers travel from MSP to Maui each day during January, February and March, relying on connecting flights to complete their travels. The new flights aim to meet this demand.

The flights will operate on Airbus A330-300 aircraft.

What they're saying:

Metropolitan Airports Commission CEO Brian Ryks shared the following statement: "We’re excited Delta is expanding its service to Hawaii to accommodate travelers seeking more warm and sunny vacation options over the winter and early spring seasons. There’s strong demand for non-stop Maui service and we know this route will draw travelers to MSP from across Minnesota and the Upper Midwest."

Delta Air Lines Vice President of Network Planning Amy Martin shared the following statement: "Maui has been a top requested destination for Minnesota customers and we’ve listened. This new route strengthens connectivity to Hawaii from Delta’s hub at MSP and gives our customers even more opportunities to reach the islands, alongside the premium travel experience they expect on these long-haul flights."