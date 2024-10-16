Travel tips for busy MEA break at MSP Airport

It's going to be a busy end to the work week at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, as families travel during MEA break.

What to expect

The annual MEA break begins Thursday for many schools in Minnesota, and some families take advantage of having no school to go on vacation.

This has MSP Airport preparing for an influx of travelers. Airport officials say Thursday, Oct. 17, is likely to be the busiest day, with more than 52,000 people expected to go through TSA security checkpoints at the airport's two terminals.

The second-busiest day is expected to be Wednesday, Oct. 16, with more than 49,000 people expected to go through security.

If you're traveling through MSP, airport officials are reminding people that baggage claims, terminal loading zones, and parking ramps will be busy. Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the airport at least two hours before their flight and three hours for domestic flights.

What they're saying

"Thursday is expected to be our busiest day of a busy week as more Minnesotans take the opportunity to fly during MEA break," said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which operates MSP. "We expect to see high volumes of passengers in our ticketing lobbies, and corresponding activity along our roadways for passenger drop-off and pick-up."

How is MSP preparing?

Ahead of the MEA break, MSP Airport officials are increasing staffing levels to help assist travelers and reduce wait times at security checkpoints.

MSP also opened an alternative pick-up and drop-off area at Terminal 2, which can be accessed via the purple ramp.

Travel tips for busy weekend

MSP officials shared some tips for traveling during MEA week and other times of the year:

MSP passengers can reserve a free spot in the security line through MSP RESERVE at no charge. Reservation times vary per terminal and availability is limited.

Travelers can reserve parking online to guarantee a spot and capture the lowest daily rates. Bookings must be made at least 12 hours before the scheduled arrival time.

Travelers in Terminal 1 should check the checkpoint wait-time boards when they enter the ticketing lobby. Passengers can access all gates from either checkpoint, but the North Checkpoint often has shorter wait times.

During busy times, drivers can go up or down to Terminal 1’s departures or arrivals levels to pick up or drop off passengers.

To reduce traffic at curbside pick-up areas, drivers waiting for passengers are encouraged to use MSP’s cell phone lots on Post Road

What is MEA break?

MEA break is held every year in October during Education Minnesota's annual MEA conference, a one-day professional development event for educators in the state.

The MEA conference is free and open to Education Minnesota members. This year's event is held on Oct. 17 at the St. Paul River Centre.

Education Minnesota is made up of 477 local educator unions.