MSHSL meeting Monday to decide fate of prep football, volleyball this fall

The Minnesota State High School League Board of Directors will meet at 9 a.m. Monday to vote on whether football and volleyball could be played statewide this fall.

MSHSL Board President Blaine Novak called the special meeting following the board’s regular workshop session Tuesday where they heard from state health officials and discussed how and when the two sports could be played this school year.

Players and families have been advocating for the return of football this fall, recently circulating a petition to convince the MSHSL to reconsider their decision to postpone the season.

In August, the board voted to push the football season to the spring and to have a condensed volleyball season in the winter and/or spring. Other falls sports, such as soccer, cross country, girls’ tennis and girls’ swimming and diving started their fall seasons as scheduled, but with some limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.