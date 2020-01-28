MSHSL approves new Waseca Hockey jerseys featuring patch with Officer Matson's badge number

article

The Minnesota State High School League has approved a new hockey jersey for Waseca High School that features a patch honoring police officer Arik Matson, who was shot earlier this month in the line of duty.

In a Facebook post, the high school league shared a photo of the uniform featuring a “222” patch, which is Matson’s badge number.

The league said the patch is in line with NFHS and MSHSL uniform rules.

The league previously told the Waseca Blue Jays they could not wear special uniforms dedicated to the Waseca Police Department that did not comply with the state’s uniform standards.

The Waseca High School hockey team wears special jersey honoring Officer Airk Matson, who was shot in the head while responding to a call earlier this month. (FOX 9)

The Blue Jays wore the old uniforms in warmups before home games earlier this month, but wore their regular uniforms during those games.

Matson was shot Jan. 6 just before 8 p.m. on the 900 block of Fourth Avenue South in Waseca. He was responding to a report of a suspicious person with a flashlight in the backyard.

When officers arrived, they located the suspect, now identified as 37-year-old Tyler Janowsky, at a neighboring property on the 900 block of Third Avenue Southeast. At one point during the incident, Officer Arik Matson was shot in the head and gravely injured. Police officers then shot Janowsky. Janowsky has been charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

Emergency crews airlifted Matson to North Memorial Medical Center, where he went into surgery. Since then, he has been recovering and undergoing physical therapy.

According to Matson’s CaringBridge page, he underwent a reconstructive surgery early this week that went well.