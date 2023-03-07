MPS reviewing ‘encryption event' data breach, warns potentially affected families

Following a cyber attack that disrupted the Minneapolis Public School (MPS) district’s tech systems last week, the district is now warning families some of its data might have been breached.

A 50-miute video being circulated online produced by the "Medusa Media Team" appears to depict the alleged ransomware attack, showing files that include emails and home addresses.

According to an announcement from MPS, the district is, "aware that the threat actor who has claimed responsibility for our recent encryption event has posted online some of the data they accessed from MPS… This action has been reported to law enforcement, and we are working with IT specialists to review the data in order to contact impacted individuals."

The district also said it is currently working with the online host company to get the information removed as quickly as possible.

For a week, the schools had tech disruptions to its system, referring to the problem as an "encryption event," but not calling it a ransomware attack.

Previously, the FOX 9 Investigators obtained internal financial records, which revealed the district nearly lost a fraudulent payment of $503,488, which was supposed to go to the Stahl Construction Company.