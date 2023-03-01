Minneapolis schools: Systems back online after 'encryption event'

article

Minneapolis Public School computer systems are back online after some sort of cyber attack.

For a week, the schools have had tech disruptions to their system, and the district says it is working with law enforcement to investigate what happened, referring to the problem as an "encryption event" but not calling it a ransomware attack.

However, officials say MPS did not pay a ransom and personal information was not impacted, They are also warning families about the dangers of phishing and other scams so they can prevent any future attacks.