Motorcyclist dies in Washington County crash

A 49-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Highway 61 Friday evening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash report indicates the 49-year-old motorcyclist was heading northbound on Highway 61 in Newport just before 6 p.m. when he took the Interstate 494 ramp, went off the roadway and into the ditch.

The motorcyclist from Woodbury was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Authorities said the road conditions were dry, and alcohol did not play a factor, according to the report.

Cottage Grove Fire and Washington County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene.

Crashes on Minnesota roads have claimed at least 230 lives so far this year, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.