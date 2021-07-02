Motorcyclist dies in crash on Highway 61 in Newport
NEWPORT, Minn. (FOX 9) - A motorcyclist died in a crash with a vehicle on Highway 61 at Glen Road in Newport, Minnesota, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Friday just before 3 p.m., a Dodge Grand Caravan and Honda motorcycle were headed northbound the highway when the motorcycle collided with the rear of the minivan.
Authorities identified the motorcyclist who passed away as 40-year-old William Moua of St. Paul.
There were five people inside the minivan at the time of the crash, including three children. A seven-year-old girl suffered minor injuries.
The highway was closed for several hours during the investigation and for cleanup, but has since reopened.