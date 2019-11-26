More than 900 people become U.S. citizens in Tuesday ceremony

Tuesday afternoon, more than 900 people from across the world became naturalized U.S. citizens.

For many, the ceremony marks a new beginning just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Taking the Oath of Allegiance, 983 people, representing 98 countries from around the world, became naturalized United States citizens.

Presiding over the ceremony at the St. Paul RiverCentre was U.S. bankruptcy judge William J. Fisher.

“I want to applaud you all on the achievements that have led to this day. I also want to acknowledge the struggles and hardships that were necessary in making this day possible,” he said.

Many came to the U.S. seeking freedom, opportunity and a new beginning.

“I have been dreaming about this day my whole life. Everything that I am today, I owe to America,” said Karina Almagar of the Dominican Republic.

“Me and my family were looking for a place where my children can grow up having a better life and better future, said Fulen Ghangha, who moved here from Cameroon six years ago.

Their pathway to citizenship ended just days before Thanksgiving, a reminder of what the judge says the holiday is all about.

“The strength of our nation lies in the diversity of our people, and for that reason today is the day you bless us,” he said.

According to federal immigration officials, more than 800,000 people were naturalized at ceremonies during the 2019 fiscal year.