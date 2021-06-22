Expand / Collapse search

More body parts belonging to Adam Johnson found in Minneapolis

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9

Body parts found in Minneapolis: Police ID victim in case

Officers say they have made an identification after body parts were found Thursday in a Minneapolis neighborhood.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police have located additional remains belonging to Adam Johnson, the 36-year-old man whose dismembered body parts were found in a Minneapolis neighborhood last week. 

Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said officers received a 911 call around 6:44 a.m. Tuesday of human remains near West River Parkway and Franklin Avenue. Elder said the remains have been identified as Johnson's

Family of victim shocked and dismayed after dismembered man found in Minneapolis

24 hours after dismembered body parts were identified by authorities, family members are reeling after learning 36-year-old Adam Johnson was murdered.

Some of Johnson’s remains were first discovered last Thursday along the 300 block of Main Street. More body parts were found a short time later near the intersection of 3rd Avenue Northeast and University Avenue, not far from the first site. 

Police are investigating Johnson’s death as a homicide. 

CrimeStoppers of Minnesota have received dozens of tips on the case and police said detectives are making progress on the investigation, according to police. Police are encouraging anyone with information related to the case to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip electronically at CrimeStoppersMN.org. 