Arena Football League questions arise after Iowa team leaves league

When the Minnesota Myth took the field for their home opener at the Target Center on Sunday, they pulled off a dominating win over the Philadelphia Soul.

But it's the finger pointing off the field in the Arena Football League (AFL) that is causing quite a stir.

Late last week, the owners of the Iowa Rampage announced the team had no other option than to discontinue operations immediately.

The owners said at the start of training camp, footballs that the team paid 10,000 dollars to the league for were delayed.

They said the team's jerseys were also stuck in shipping and delayed and that the NFL Network backed out of airing AFL games due to "unforeseen production issues."

The owners blamed commissioner and Minneapolis attorney Lee Hutton and his team for the league's woes.

But in an appearance on Facebook Live, the Iowa Rampage's general manager didn't address those allegations.

"I'm not laying the blame on anybody in this situation. On my end, I'm devastated as much as our fans and such," said Tony Doremus.

In a statement, Hutton said the allegations made by the Iowa Ownership are significantly flawed with knowingly false information.

He goes on to say "no agreement with Iowa was performed or executed that would present a welfare to a struggling organization."

The Minnesota Myth is owned by Hutton's wife, Diana, and just days before the team's home opener, head coach and former Gopher quarterback Rickey Foggie visited FOX 9 and promised a fleet footed battle on the gridiron.

"The clock never stops until under a minute. So it's a fast paced game. It's a fan friendly game, so if a ball goes into the stands, they can keep it," Foggie said.

But it's not clear if this recent war of words in the AFL will affect the league's future.