Top Teacher: West St. Paul math teacher David Gunderman

FOX 9 recognized another "Top Teacher" this week.

On Tuesday, the award was presented by Alix Kendall to David Gunderman, a math teacher at Academic Arts High School in West Saint Paul.

Gunderman was recognized for his exceptional contributions to the school, which included starting a fishing club to allow students to learn outside the traditional classroom environment. He also encourages his students to spend ten minutes each day writing in a gratitude journal, which he believes improves their overall mental health.

David Gunderman expressed his gratitude upon receiving the accolade. "I'm so thankful for this award; it's an honor I never thought in such a small community one of us educators would be acknowledged like this," he said.

As a FOX 9 Top Teacher, Mr. Gunderman received several tokens of appreciation for his dedication, including a $1,000 grant from Royal Credit Union, a Papa Murphy's pizza party for his class, and a desk award.

Congratulations to Mr. Gunderman!