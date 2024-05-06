Man dies after being shot by St. Paul officers

article

An investigation is underway at a St. Paul home after a man was killed after being shot by police.

In a tweet, St. Paul officers say their officers were involved in the deadly shooting around 7:30 p.m. at a home on the 1100 block of Rose Avenue East. Further details weren't immediately made available.

A source tells FOX 9 that officers responded around 7:19 p.m. for a 911 call from a mother who said her son was going to commit suicide at the home. About six minutes after officers rolled up, FOX 9 is told shots were fired.

Since that time, a large investigation has been underway, leaving the street blocked.

Right now, the exact circumstances that led to shots being fired are unclear.

FOX 9 will update this story as more information is made available.