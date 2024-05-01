Live Nation offers $25 tickets to several Twin Cities shows during Concert Week

article

Live Nation is offering $25 tickets to several highly anticipated concerts coming to the Twin Cities area in 2024.

Discounted tickets to see more than 900 artists will be available during this year's Concert Week, running May 8-14.

The limited-time ticket offer spans a variety of genres.

Concert Week tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 all-in cost. To celebrate the 10th annual Concert Week, Live Nation has expanded the promotion to 20 countries in addition to the U.S.

Minneapolis concerts participating in 2024 Concert Week

Target Center:

Cage The Elephant – Aug. 12

Maggie Rogers – Oct. 25

Armory:

Gunna – May 10

Jacob Collier – June 10

Orville Peck – June 11

Bryson Tiller – June 28

The Kid Laroi – July 5

Still Woozy – July 25

Mike. – July 27

Vampire Weekend – July 31

Lindsey Stirling – Aug. 24

The Fillmore:

XOMG POP! – June 6

Taking Back Sunday – June 21

The Struts – Aug. 18

The Gaslight Anthem – Aug. 30

Mother Mother – Sept. 17

Marcus King – Sept. 27

Sunny Day Real Estate – Sept. 28

Two Door Cinema Club – Sept. 29

Alec Benjamin – Oct. 10

Judah & The Lion – Oct. 11

Lawrence – Oct. 23

Uptown Theater:

Joyner Lucas – May 11

Chicano Batman – May 18

P.O.D. – May 25

Madaraka Festival – June 8

PVRIS – June 14

The Used – June 26

A.C.E. – July 9

Dashboard Confessionals – Sept. 26

The Airborne Toxic Event – Oct. 4

Drive-By Truckers – Oct. 25 and Oct. 26

Varsity Theater:

Better Than Ezra - May 11

Microwave - May 14

Battle Beast - May 15

X Ambassadors - May 18

Hanabie - May 21

Born of Osiris + Atilla - May 22

Lords of Acid - May 25

Bodysnatcher + Spite - May 26

Archspire - June 5

Pop 2000 - June 9

Rawayana - June 18

Menzingers - June 23

Leo Skepi - June 26

Dandy Warhols - June 28

Northlane - June 30

Demola - July 27

The Volunteers - Aug. 7

Two Feet - Sept. 28

La Santa Grifa - Oct. 10

Loveless - Oct. 16

Tokyo Police Club - Nov. 11

St. Paul concerts participating in 2024 Concert Week

Xcel Energy Center:

Janet Jackson w/ Nelly – June 18

Russ – June 21

Chicago/Earth Wind & Fire – July 13

Rob Zombie w/ Alice Cooper – Aug. 25

Weezer – Sept. 4

Cigarettes After Sex – Sept. 24

P!nk – Oct. 17

Korn – Oct. 27

Somerset, Wisconsin, concerts participating in 2024 Concert Week

Somerset Amphitheater:

Train & REO Speedwagon – July 8

Limp Bizkit – July 16

Hootie & the Blowfish – Aug. 8

Luke Bryan – Sept. 5

For a complete list of participating shows, visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek. The full list of Concert Week events with Chicago venue details will be available for public viewing beginning May 8.

How Concert Week works

When the full list of shows has been posted, customers can select the show and look for a ticket labeled "Concert Week Promotion." Then add the ticket to the cart and checkout.

How to find participating shows

Fans can filter their search on Live Nation's website by participating events, venues, or artists.

Customers can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

How to buy tickets

Tickets for Concert Week in the U.S. will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access beginning on Tuesday, May 7.

The general on-sale for Concert Week will begin on Wednesday, May 8 at 9 a.m. CT through Tuesday, May 14 at 10:59 p.m., or while supplies last.