Live Nation offers $25 tickets to several Twin Cities shows during Concert Week
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Live Nation is offering $25 tickets to several highly anticipated concerts coming to the Twin Cities area in 2024.
Discounted tickets to see more than 900 artists will be available during this year's Concert Week, running May 8-14.
The limited-time ticket offer spans a variety of genres.
Concert Week tickets include all fees upfront in the $25 all-in cost. To celebrate the 10th annual Concert Week, Live Nation has expanded the promotion to 20 countries in addition to the U.S.
Minneapolis concerts participating in 2024 Concert Week
Target Center:
- Cage The Elephant – Aug. 12
- Maggie Rogers – Oct. 25
Armory:
- Gunna – May 10
- Jacob Collier – June 10
- Orville Peck – June 11
- Bryson Tiller – June 28
- The Kid Laroi – July 5
- Still Woozy – July 25
- Mike. – July 27
- Vampire Weekend – July 31
- Lindsey Stirling – Aug. 24
The Fillmore:
- XOMG POP! – June 6
- Taking Back Sunday – June 21
- The Struts – Aug. 18
- The Gaslight Anthem – Aug. 30
- Mother Mother – Sept. 17
- Marcus King – Sept. 27
- Sunny Day Real Estate – Sept. 28
- Two Door Cinema Club – Sept. 29
- Alec Benjamin – Oct. 10
- Judah & The Lion – Oct. 11
- Lawrence – Oct. 23
Uptown Theater:
- Joyner Lucas – May 11
- Chicano Batman – May 18
- P.O.D. – May 25
- Madaraka Festival – June 8
- PVRIS – June 14
- The Used – June 26
- A.C.E. – July 9
- Dashboard Confessionals – Sept. 26
- The Airborne Toxic Event – Oct. 4
- Drive-By Truckers – Oct. 25 and Oct. 26
Varsity Theater:
- Better Than Ezra - May 11
- Microwave - May 14
- Battle Beast - May 15
- X Ambassadors - May 18
- Hanabie - May 21
- Born of Osiris + Atilla - May 22
- Lords of Acid - May 25
- Bodysnatcher + Spite - May 26
- Archspire - June 5
- Pop 2000 - June 9
- Rawayana - June 18
- Menzingers - June 23
- Leo Skepi - June 26
- Dandy Warhols - June 28
- Northlane - June 30
- Demola - July 27
- The Volunteers - Aug. 7
- Two Feet - Sept. 28
- La Santa Grifa - Oct. 10
- Loveless - Oct. 16
- Tokyo Police Club - Nov. 11
St. Paul concerts participating in 2024 Concert Week
Xcel Energy Center:
- Janet Jackson w/ Nelly – June 18
- Russ – June 21
- Chicago/Earth Wind & Fire – July 13
- Rob Zombie w/ Alice Cooper – Aug. 25
- Weezer – Sept. 4
- Cigarettes After Sex – Sept. 24
- P!nk – Oct. 17
- Korn – Oct. 27
Somerset, Wisconsin, concerts participating in 2024 Concert Week
Somerset Amphitheater:
- Train & REO Speedwagon – July 8
- Limp Bizkit – July 16
- Hootie & the Blowfish – Aug. 8
- Luke Bryan – Sept. 5
For a complete list of participating shows, visit LiveNation.com/ConcertWeek. The full list of Concert Week events with Chicago venue details will be available for public viewing beginning May 8.
How Concert Week works
When the full list of shows has been posted, customers can select the show and look for a ticket labeled "Concert Week Promotion." Then add the ticket to the cart and checkout.
How to find participating shows
Fans can filter their search on Live Nation's website by participating events, venues, or artists.
Customers can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.
How to buy tickets
Tickets for Concert Week in the U.S. will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access beginning on Tuesday, May 7.
The general on-sale for Concert Week will begin on Wednesday, May 8 at 9 a.m. CT through Tuesday, May 14 at 10:59 p.m., or while supplies last.