MN Sen. Nicole Mitchell's refuses to testify at ethics hearing

An ethics committee heard a complaint against Minnesota Senator Nicole Mitchell on Tuesday evening after Mitchell's arrest on burglary charges.

The ethics hearing on Tuesday weighed action against Mitchell (DFL-Woodbury) over her arrest last month.

Sen. Mitchell is accused of breaking into her stepmother's home in Detroit Lakes, dressed all in all-black, in the middle of the night.

According to the criminal complaint, Mitchell admitted she knew she did "something bad" and said she had come to get some of her late father's possessions.

In a Facebook post, Mitchell claimed she had gone to the Detroit Lakes home to check on a family member, adding the incident was a misunderstanding. However, her statement doesn't seem to line up with the narrative of events in the criminal complaint.

Mitchell has already been relieved of her committee assignments and removed from caucus meetings.

Democrats have previously argued to allow for due process before taking action. At Tuesday's hearing, Republicans argued lawmakers know enough about the alleged crimes, including Mitchell's own admissions, to act now.

Democrats have a lot to lose if Mitchell were to be expelled. In the Senate, the DFL holds a one-seat majority. The DFL would lose their majority if Mitchell were to be removed or resign. Even since her arrest, Mitchell has been the deciding vote for some Senate bills.

In Tuesday's hearing, Senator Bobby Joe Champion (DFL-Minneapolis), who chaired the meeting, argued Senate rules allow for due process in the criminal court system before lawmakers are forced to act.

At the hearing, Mitchell appeared in front of the ethics committee but let her attorney speak on her behalf. Her attorney, Bruce Ringstrom Jr., said Mitchell would invoke the 5th Amendment – her right not to protect herself from self-incrimination – and not take questions until the case is complete, under advisement by her attorney.

Despite that, Republicans charged on, asking questions of Mitchell and her attorney. Ringstrom mostly responded by re-affirming Senator Mitchell was invoking her 5th Amendment right.

Experts didn't expect much to come of the ethics review, since the committee consists of two Democrats and two Republicans, making any severe action unlikely.