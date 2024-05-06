Valleyfair will continue chaperone policy as 2024 kicks off on Mother's Day

Valleyfair Amusement Park says it will continue its chaperone policy as the park readies to open its gates for the 2024 season on Mother's Day, May 12.

The policy implemented last year aimed at enhancing guest safety. The policy requires all guests aged 15 and under to be accompanied by a chaperone, at least 21 years old, to enter or remain in the park after 4:00 p.m.

This safety measure was introduced to thwart any unruly behavior and violent incidents.

For those interested in learning more about the chaperone policy, details are available on the Code of Conduct page on Valleyfair’s website.