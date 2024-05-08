Traffic camera captures pedestrian nearly hit by car in Minneapolis

A pedestrian walking near the University of Minnesota campus narrowly escaped being hit by a car on Tuesday night.

A traffic camera captured the collision just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of 10th Street Southeast and University Avenue Southeast in Minneapolis.

The pedestrian was walking along University Avenue when a driver ran a red light and was T-boned by a car on its passenger side, sending the vehicle toward the pedestrian. The person quickly moved out of the way as the vehicle struck a tree and rolled over, coming to a rest upside down.

The driver, pedestrian, and several bystanders ran over to check on the flipped vehicle. First responders arrived within minutes of the crash, and the damaged vehicles were removed from the scene about an hour later.

Minneapolis police said one driver was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for unspecified injuries. No other injuries were reported in the crash.