Timberwolves dominate Nuggets 106-80, bring home 2-0 lead in Western Conference semis

It did not take long for tensions to get high in Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets Monday night.

Less than nine minutes, in fact. Anthony Edwards drove the lane for a score, and complained to referee Marc Davis that a foul wasn’t called. Nuggets coach Mike Malone did him one better, charging into the face of Davis and yelling at him before a timeout about the previous possession. Karl-Anthony Towns drove into the chest of Jamal Murray and scored, but no charge was called.

"That's a f*****g charge," Malone yelled in Davis's face. Most nights, that would be a double technical and immediate ejection. In the playoffs? Nothing.

The sequence drew complaints on social media after Edwards was called for a technical in Game 1 for staring down Reggie Jackson.

In the second quarter, Jamal Murray threw a heat pack on the floor from the Nuggets bench during live play, upset over several sequences with the officiating. Play was stopped briefly to warn the bench before it resumed. But again, no technical foul.

The Timberwolves were without Rudy Gobert Monday night due to personal reasons, but it didn't matter. They smothered the Nuggets defensively, limiting them to 32 percent shooting in the first half, including 4-of-14 from the perimeter and forcing nine turnovers. They held Denver to just 15 second quarter points and had a 61-35 lead at the break. Minnesota had 11 steals, 12 blocked shots and forced 16 Nuggets' turnovers.

The Timberwolves completely dominated the Nuggets 106-80, with Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns scoring 27 points each. Edwards hit a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and followed it with a Michael Jordan-style shrug. He heard "MVP" chants from the crowd as Nuggets fans hit the exits.

Minnesota brings home a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, flipping home court advantage with Game 3 at Target Center Friday night.