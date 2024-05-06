Body found in North St. Paul wooded area, police investigating

Police in North St. Paul are investigating a body found in a wooded area on Friday.

According to the North St. Paul Police Department, officers responded to the 2200 block of 3rd Street around 6 p.m. after a person walking in the nearby area found the person lying in the wooded area to the east of 3rd Street near Oakhill Place.

Police say that, based on preliminary evidence, there is no known active threat to the public.

The person has been taken to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and identification.