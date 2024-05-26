Mom remembered as hero after rushing toddler to hospital after Minneapolis shooting

A Minneapolis mother whose final act was to drive her son to the hospital, after both were shot in Minneapolis last weekend, was remembered on Sunday.

The vigil honored the life of 35-year-old Lillian Poalacin Perez.

Perez and her 2-year-old son were shot inside their vehicle in an alleyway off Cedar Avenue South, just north of East Lake Street, on Sunday, May 19. Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, and working to determine if the mother and son were targeted.

No one has been arrested in the shooting.

Despite being gravely injured in the shooting, Perez drove her son to Children's Minnesota to get him help. Perez died at Hennepin County Medical Center three days later. Her son is expected to survive.

Sunday evening, a week after Perez and her son were shot, dozens packed into the very same alleyway to remember the mom.

Police told FOX 9 the case is proving to be a difficult investigation. On Sunday night, members of the Latino community urged someone to come forward. Perez was an Ecuadorian immigrant.

"We need more members of the community coming out," one speaker said. "If you see something, say something. We are here together -- estamos aquí juntos. Muy, muy importante contigo vayamos trabajando juntos -- so important we need to be working closely together."