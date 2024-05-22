Mother dies in Minneapolis shooting that also injured toddler

The mother, who was seriously injured but still managed to drive her 2-year-old child to a children's hospital after they were both shot in Minneapolis, died on Wednesday, police said.

Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Investigators say the mother died from her injuries Wednesday morning at Hennepin Healthcare. The woman and her 2-year-old child were shot inside their car in an alleyway off Cedar Avenue just north of Lake Street around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said the child suffered two gunshots to the face. Despite her significant injuries, officers said the mother drove to Children's Minnesota to get help. Police said Wednesday the child is expected to survive their injuries.

A neighbor told FOX 9 she heard three shots, a pause, and then a fourth shot. Officers also reported that ShotSpotter detected four shots in the area on Sunday night.

"I am deeply saddened to learn that the mother of this child has lost her life in such a senseless act of violence," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a provided statement. "This incident is a tragic reminder of how gun violence can - and is - tearing apart families in our community."

Minneapolis police are working to determine the circumstances that led up to shots being fired, and if the woman had been targeted.