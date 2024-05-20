Minneapolis shootings leave toddler, 2 others injured

Two separate overnight shootings in Minneapolis left a 2-year-old, a mother, and a man with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said officers responded to the first shooting just before 9:30 p.m. in an alley on the 2900 block of Cedar Avenue South.

The preliminary investigation suggests the mother and her 2-year-old were in a parked vehicle in the alley when a man, described as being dressed in dark clothing, walked up and fired shots into the car, striking the two.

The mother drove to Children’s Hospital, but she was later transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center. Police said the mother and child sustained potentially life-threatening injuries but are considered in stable condition. Police noted the 2-year-old child was struck twice in the face.

"The shooting of a child is absolutely horrific," said Chief O’Hara. "It is outrageous. I am most thankful that it appears this child will survive."

Authorities are working to determine what led to the shooting and said it appears to be targeted, but would not provide additional details.

The second shooting happened about 20 minutes later, just blocks away, in a house on the 2800 block of 16th Avenue South. At the scene, police found a man in his 30s with potentially life-threatening injuries, and he was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Police said they are working to determine what led to the shooting, but it likely involved someone whom the victim knew.

The shootings remain under investigation, and police believe the incidents are not related. No arrests have been made in either of the shootings.