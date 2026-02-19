MNDOT's response to snowstorm: Roads cleared after chaos

The Brief Parts of the metro area received more than half a foot of snow. The evening commute was severely impacted, with some drives tripling in time. MnDOT was prepared and had snowplows ready before the storm hit.



Residents are recovering from a significant winter storm that hit the metro area, leaving behind more than half a foot of snow and causing a chaotic evening commute.

MnDOT's preparation for the storm

What we know:

MnDOT was well-prepared for the storm, holding a meeting at 10 a.m. and deploying snowplows ahead of the snowfall. They aimed to manage the anticipated snow effectively.

MnDOT's Kent Barnard noted that while the storm lasted longer than initially predicted, it did not disrupt their plans.

"I think what the unexpected part of it is for people is knowing how much is coming in. I do know that it lasted a little longer than had been predicted originally, but that didn't throw any curves for us," said Barnard.

Impact on commuters

What they're saying:

Commuters faced a challenging evening, with traffic cameras capturing near stand-still conditions on highways.

Jennifer Cole from Mounds View shared her experience, "Yesterday, I only went out once, but I almost hit a mailbox. But no, today is much better clear. All the roads are clear."

MnDOT's proactive measures included pre-treating roads to prevent ice formation, which contributed to improved conditions the following day.