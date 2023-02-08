Expand / Collapse search

MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' winners announced

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
MnDOT
FOX 9
article

A snowplow clears snow on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022. (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The 2023 MnDOT Name a Snowplow names are official.

After the nearly 64,000 votes were tallied the eight winners are:

  • Blizzo - Metro District with 14,935 votes
  • Clearopathra - District 1 with 12,729 votes
  • Blader Tot Hotdish - District 2 with 10,901 votes
  • Better Call Salt - District 3 with 12,112 votes
  • Sleetwood Mac - District 4 with 10,397 votes
  • Scoop! There it is - District 6 with 10,728 votes
  • Han Snowlo - District 7 with 11,361 votes
  • Yer a Blizzard, Harry - District 8 with 15,248 votes

Minnesota's Swifites nearly cracked the top eight with "Taylor Drift," but with 9,921 votes they were 476 votes short. Unclear if Ticketmaster is to blame for that. 