MnDOT's 'Name a Snowplow' winners announced

The 2023 MnDOT Name a Snowplow names are official.

After the nearly 64,000 votes were tallied the eight winners are:

Blizzo - Metro District with 14,935 votes

Clearopathra - District 1 with 12,729 votes

Blader Tot Hotdish - District 2 with 10,901 votes

Better Call Salt - District 3 with 12,112 votes

Sleetwood Mac - District 4 with 10,397 votes

Scoop! There it is - District 6 with 10,728 votes

Han Snowlo - District 7 with 11,361 votes

Yer a Blizzard, Harry - District 8 with 15,248 votes

Minnesota's Swifites nearly cracked the top eight with "Taylor Drift," but with 9,921 votes they were 476 votes short. Unclear if Ticketmaster is to blame for that.