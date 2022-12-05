Minnesota's 'Name a Snowplow' contest is back
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Betty Whiteout, The Big Leplowski, F. Salt Fitzgerald, Darth Blader and the whole gang around about to get a few new friends.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation's "Name a Snowplow" contest is back!
MnDOT says they will be taking submissions through Dec. 16.
MnDot also says there are a few rules to keep in mind when submitting names:
- The submission form will be open through midnight on Friday, Dec. 16.
- Each person may submit only one name.
- Submissions are limited to no more than 30 characters (including letters and spaces).
- Gosh darn it, nothing vulgar please. Any submissions that include profanity or other inappropriate language will not be considered.
- Politically inspired names (including phrases, slogans or plays on politicians’ names) will not be considered. Naming snowplows is meant to be fun and lighthearted, so we're going to keep this contest nonpartisan and nonpolitical.
- Past winners will also will not be considered. You can find a full list of past winners on this page.