MN woman who hit Florida deputy's car had BAC nearly 4 times legal limit: Sheriff

A Minnesota woman who crashed into a Florida squad car and seriously injured a deputy had a blood alcohol level of nearly four times the legal limit, according to authorities.

The crash occurred around 11 p.m. on Tuesday in the Florida Keys while a 27-year-old deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was conducting a traffic stop. As the deputy was walking between his car and another vehicle, a driver struck the patrol car and pinned him between the vehicles.

The deputy suffered injuries to his lower extremities and was airlifted to a hospital in Miami. The sheriff’s office described his injuries as serious but said he’s in stable condition as of Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspected driver as a 26-year-old woman from Shoreview, Minnesota. At the time of the crash, authorities said she had a blood alcohol level of 0.310, nearly four times the legal limit.

The 20-year-old driver who had initially been stopped suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The Minnesota woman was not injured in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

"This [is] a difficult day for everyone at the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. One of our brave Deputies has been seriously injured in the line of duty because of the thoughtless actions of a drunk driver," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay in a statement. "For the cost of a taxi or rideshare, she jeopardized the lives of everyone on the road."

The woman is scheduled to appear in court on April 23 for DUI-related charges, according to jail records.