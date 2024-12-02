MN weather: Overnight snow creates slick road conditions Monday morning

An overnight dusting of snow created some slick road conditions in the Twin Cities metro and across much of Minnesota on Monday morning.

Slick roads

Drivers across the Twin Cities metro are encountering traffic delays Monday morning due to slick road conditions caused by overnight snowfall. The Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport recorded 0.4 inches of snow, while other areas saw slightly above or below half an inch.

Slowdowns are happening on most major roadways as lanes are partially covered in snow. There have been several crashes and spinouts reported across the Twin Cities metro, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s (MnDOT) website.

The flurries are expected to move out Monday morning for a mostly cloudy day with highs in the low to mid-20s. Another clipper system could bring snow to northeastern Minnesota on Tuesday, but it’s not expected to impact the metro area.

Current road conditions

According to MnDOT’s website, as of 7:25 a.m., there’s light slush on roads across the Twin Cities metro and in northern and southern Minnesota. A stretch of Highway 5 from Norwood Young America to Chanhassen reportedly has ice on the roadway.

You can check the latest road conditions and reported road incidents on MnDOT's 511 website here.