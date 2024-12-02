Minnesota weather: Light snowflakes exit early for a quiet, slightly warmer Monday

Morning flurries will give way to a mostly cloudy day, with occasional sunshine and highs in the 20s.

Monday forecast

A weak clipper system is pushing through central and southern Minnesota on Monday morning, bringing a light dusting of snow along with it.

Once the flurries clear, expect a mostly cloudy day with pockets of sunshine and a light northwest breeze at 5-15 mph. Temperatures will remain below average, with highs in the low to mid 20s across much of the state, while western Minnesota will see highs in the teens. The Twin Cities metro daytime high is 24 degrees.

Things will remain quiet overnight with a few passing clouds and lows in the teens.

Looking ahead

On Tuesday, another clipper system could bring snow to northeastern Minnesota, while the Twin Cities metro is likely to stay dry. Temperatures will warm slightly on Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 20s.

Wednesday will start above freezing, but temperatures will drop throughout the day. By the evening, the wind chill will feel well below zero, with overnight lows dipping into the single digits.

Conditions remain cold on Thursday with highs in the teens, but it turns more seasonable by the weekend with temperatures in the 30s.

Here’s a look at your seven-day forecast: