MN weather: Gov. Walz authorizes National Guard to help after snowstorm

The Brief Gov. Walz has activated the National Guard to help after the snowstorm made its way through Minnesota Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Freeborn County officials have asked for assistance to respond to the storm and rescue stranded motorists.



Gov. Tim Walz has authorized the Minnesota National Guard to help support communities after the March snowstorm.

Minnesota snowstorm help

Local perspective:

Walz on Tuesday declared a peacetime emergency and authorized the Minnesota National Guard to provide support for emergency storm operations after heavy snowfall and blizzard-like conditions Wednesday, a press release says.

"Minnesota is no stranger to winter weather, but conditions can quickly become unpredictable and dangerous," Gov. Walz said. "As we work to alleviate the dangerous road conditions, the National Guard is stepping up to provide life-saving support."

Minnesota received a request for assistance from the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office in southern Minnesota to provide personnel, equipment facilities and resources to respond to the snowstorm and rescue stranded motorists.

The Twin Cities metro and southern Minnesota picked up several inches of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, which led to a messy morning commute. In addition to snow-covered roads in the Twin Cities, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising no travel in much of southern Minnesota west of Interstate 35, including a closure of Interstate 90 between Luverne and Albert Lea on Wednesday morning.

Walz's executive order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until emergency conditions subside or until March 9.

Snowy then sunny in Minnesota

What's next:

Snow will continue to fall through the morning commute. Wind is also an issue, with gusts upwards of 40 mph in the Twin Cities.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Twin Cities and much of western Wisconsin, while most of southern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning until Wednesday afternoon.

Heavy snow will taper to lighter snow and then flurries through the morning commute, with snow wrapping up by lunchtime. Difficult travel is expected as the cleanup process continues into the afternoon.

After the snow, it'll turn sunny Wednesday afternoon, but it'll stay windy. By Wednesday night, it'll be cold and quiet, as breezes gradually relax.

Thursday will be tranquil and sunny, with a high of around 36 degrees. The angle of the March sun will help melt all this snow.