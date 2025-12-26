LIVE UPDATES: Post-Christmas travel Dec. 26

The Brief Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport appears largely calm the day after Christmas. Flight delays and cancellations in other parts of the country are impacting plans and could disrupt things further later in the weekend. This story will be updated with the latest travel information.



The Metropolitan Airport Commission (MAC) at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) said it is expecting an increase in travelers in the coming weeks, with more than 50,000 people expected to be screened on both Friday, Dec. 26, and Sunday, Dec. 28.

Twin Cities air travel

By the numbers:

MAC said there are 763,000 people projected to pass through MSP security checkpoints between Dec. 19, 2025 and Jan. 5, 2026.

When counting arriving and connecting passengers, about 1.8 million people are expected to travel through MSP during this time.

As of 6 p.m. p.m. on Friday, Dec. 26, there are 75 delayed outgoing flights and 16 departures canceled at MSP. 21 arrival flights are canceled and 48 are delayed at MSP.

Weather disruptions in other parts of the country are also impacting travelers, with 60 million people under a winter weather alert in the Northeast

What they're saying:

CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission, Brian Ryks, shared the following statement:

"We’re entering prime time for holiday travel and the start of the winter vacation season, when MSP sees an increasing number of flights to warmer and sunnier destinations. We continue to coordinate with our airlines and federal partners to make sure we’re staffed for peak traffic over the next three weeks and can provide the world-class assistance to travelers and airport visitors that MSP is known for."

What's next:

FOX 9 will update this story with any travel developments.