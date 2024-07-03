Expand / Collapse search

MN vegetable farmers struggle amid wet summer start

By
Published  July 3, 2024 9:33pm CDT
Agriculture
FOX 9

Minnesota farmers impacted by flooding

After a June that was nearly the wettest on record in Minnesota, farmers throughout the state are struggling to keep crops afloat – one year after they faced a statewide drought.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - After 23 years of selling lettuce, asparagus, onions, green beans, zucchini and more, Peter’s Pumpkins and Carmen’s Corn farm has seen plenty of changes from Mother Nature. 

But this year, Peter says he has to go back several decades to remember the last time growing was this tough.

"Because of all this rain, we’ve had to replant a lot of things," Peter told FOX 9 on Wednesday.

Seemingly non-stop rain over the last month has washed away their seeds, almost as soon as they are able to get them in the dirt.

"There are areas where they die, they just can’t handle the water, they just shrivel up and die," Peter explained. "It’s affecting us a lot. There are two fields that I’ve completely walked away from because we planted pumpkins in there three different times."

After several years of drought, Peter says he would choose drought over this year’s flooding.

In times of drought, he was able to use irrigation, but right now, he’s powerless.

"You can’t get away from the water, it’s just been way too much," Peter said. "Just by hearing from other farmers, they’re going through the same thing. It’s been detrimental to a lot of farmers… I’ve heard of people losing a lot of their beans and corn."

Already eight of their 50 acres are a lost cause. But Peter and Carmen plan to replant with sweet corn.

"We’ve lost the pumpkins that we put down," Peter finished. "We’ll just have to get through it… it’s not too late, we can be okay."