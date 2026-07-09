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MN fraud: Day care owner, Feeding Our Future defendant pleads guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy

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FOX 9
Fraud in Minnesota
Published July 9, 2026 12:04 PM CDT
Published July 9, 2026 12:04 PM CDT
Feeding Our Future defendant accused of child care fraud
Feeding Our Future defendant accused of child care fraud

Feeding Our Future defendant accused of child care fraud

A woman facing charges for allegedly defrauding a child care program is also tied to the Feeding Our Future scheme. FOX 9's Mike Manzoni has the latest details.

The Brief

    • The owner of a Minneapolis day care featured in a viral video by Nick Shirley has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy in federal court.
    • Fahima Egeh Mahamud, CEO of Future Leaders Early Learning near George Floyd Square, admitted to falsely claiming to serve thousands of meals through Feeding our Future while defrauding Minnesota's Child Care Assistance Program.
    • The day care pocketed more than $4.6 million in fraudulent claims before closing in January following state investigations triggered by a viral Nick Shirley video in December.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A woman involved in Minneapolis day care fraud and the Feeding Our Future scheme pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Federal prosecutors accused Fahima Egeh Mahamud, the former CEO of Future Leaders Early Learning Center, of submitting false paperwork to Minnesota's Child Care Assistance Program. 

Mahamud was also charged for her role the Feeding Our Future scheme, with authorities saying he enrolled her day care into the federal child nutrition program and falsely claimed to serve thousands of meals. 

READ MORE: MN fraud: Feeding our Future defendant now facing day care fraud charges

Woman pleads guilty to Feeding Our Future and day care fraud 

MN fraud: FBI raids 22 sites, several day cares
MN fraud: FBI raids 22 sites, several day cares

MN fraud: FBI raids 22 sites, several day cares

Federal agents from the FBI and Department of Homeland Security executed search warrants at nearly two dozen Twin Cities businesses in a fraud probe. FOX 9 Crews observed agents entering several locations, including child care centers. Reporter Karen Sculling has the latest. 

By the numbers:

Prosecutors say Mahamud stole more than $4.6 million in false claims to the Child Care Assistance Program and $850,000 from the federal nutrition program.

What's next:

Mahamud was released on conditional bond while a pre-sentence report is compiled.

Court documents filed in federal court show that Mahamud 's plea agreement included a range of 27-33 months in prison. However, federal judges have final say and can go beyond or below whatever guidelines are in the plea agreement. 

A sentencing date has not yet been set. 

Federal investigation after viral video 

MN GOP worked with YouTuber investigation
MN GOP worked with YouTuber investigation

MN GOP worked with YouTuber investigation

In the days that have followed a viral video illustrating potential day care fraud in Minnesota, Minnesota GOP leaders, including House Speaker and governor candidate Rep. Lisa Demuth, have confirmed they were aware of the efforts of YouTuber Nick Shirley prior to the video being released. FOX 9’s Soyoung Kim has the details.

The backstory:

The Future Leaders Early Learning Center was featured in a viral video posted by Nick Shirley, which prompted state officials to perform checks at the day cares across Minnesota.

Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) Commissioner Tikki Brown said all 10 day cares had been visited at least once by the state over the last six months as part of standard licensing checks.

State records show Future Leaders Early Learning Center closed in January.

The Source: This story uses information from court documents filed in federal court and previous FOX 9 reporting.

Fraud in MinnesotaCrime and Public SafetyMinneapolisFeeding Our Future