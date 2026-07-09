MN fraud: Day care owner, Feeding Our Future defendant pleads guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy

The Brief The owner of a Minneapolis day care featured in a viral video by Nick Shirley has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and conspiracy in federal court. Fahima Egeh Mahamud, CEO of Future Leaders Early Learning near George Floyd Square, admitted to falsely claiming to serve thousands of meals through Feeding our Future while defrauding Minnesota's Child Care Assistance Program. The day care pocketed more than $4.6 million in fraudulent claims before closing in January following state investigations triggered by a viral Nick Shirley video in December.



A woman involved in Minneapolis day care fraud and the Feeding Our Future scheme pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Federal prosecutors accused Fahima Egeh Mahamud, the former CEO of Future Leaders Early Learning Center, of submitting false paperwork to Minnesota's Child Care Assistance Program.

Mahamud was also charged for her role the Feeding Our Future scheme, with authorities saying he enrolled her day care into the federal child nutrition program and falsely claimed to serve thousands of meals.

READ MORE: MN fraud: Feeding our Future defendant now facing day care fraud charges

Woman pleads guilty to Feeding Our Future and day care fraud

By the numbers:

Prosecutors say Mahamud stole more than $4.6 million in false claims to the Child Care Assistance Program and $850,000 from the federal nutrition program.

What's next:

Mahamud was released on conditional bond while a pre-sentence report is compiled.

Court documents filed in federal court show that Mahamud 's plea agreement included a range of 27-33 months in prison. However, federal judges have final say and can go beyond or below whatever guidelines are in the plea agreement.

A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Federal investigation after viral video

The backstory:

The Future Leaders Early Learning Center was featured in a viral video posted by Nick Shirley, which prompted state officials to perform checks at the day cares across Minnesota.

Minnesota Department of Children, Youth and Families (DCYF) Commissioner Tikki Brown said all 10 day cares had been visited at least once by the state over the last six months as part of standard licensing checks.

State records show Future Leaders Early Learning Center closed in January.