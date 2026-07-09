Southern MN residents rescued from homes during Wednesday flash floods
ADAMS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Southern Minnesota residents were trapped in their homes by floodwaters as storms dropped massive amounts of rain on southern Minnesota on Wednesday evening.
Flash floods in southern MN
What we know:
The Mower County Sheriff's Office reports they helped rescue several residents trapped in their homes by flooding during Wednesday's storms.
The calls came in from residents in Adams and LeRoy. Deputies say all people and pets were helped safely and nobody was hurt.
Local perspective:
Heavy rains from Wednesday's storm flooded roads and shut down I-90 for hours.
The sheriff's office says the county saw widespread flooding and damage from the storms. They are encouraging residents who experienced damage to fill out an online form.
Mower County rain totals
By the numbers:
Parts of Mower County saw more than five inches of rain during the storms on Wednesday. One station in Austin, Minn. reported 5.68 inches from the Wednesday storm. A station in Ostrander, Minn., which is just east of Adams and north of LeRoy, reported more than three inches of rain.
Big picture view:
The City of Adams says the Red Cross will be in town today to help anyone who has been displaced by the flooding.