Minnesota weather: Seasonable warmth and lower humidity Thursday

The Brief Thursday will bring seasonable warmth, less humidity and sunshine across Minnesota. Isolated storms are possible in western and northern Minnesota Thursday night into Friday. A stretch of hot, dry weather with highs in the 90s is expected for the Midwest next week.



Thursday brings sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and lower humidity across Minnesota before the heat begins building again this weekend.

Thursday’s forecast in Minnesota

What to expect:

A little patchy fog and a few morning clouds give way to mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the low 80s across much of the state, with the Twin Cities metro expected to top out around 83 degrees.

Dew points settle into the 60s, making for a much more comfortable afternoon. Northerly winds remain light at around 5 mph.

Thursday night stays quiet and pleasant, with temperatures falling into the low to mid-60s. A late stray shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out across western Minnesota.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Friday turns warmer, with highs reaching the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies. A few isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible across western and northern Minnesota Friday morning and afternoon, though most areas will remain dry.

The warming trend continues into the weekend, with highs pushing into the upper 80s Saturday.

A stretch of 90-degree weather is expected to begin Sunday and continue through much of next week.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)