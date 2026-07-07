Somali gang violence: Sheriff calls for action after deadly July 4 weekend

The Brief Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher is calling for action after a violent July 4 weekend tied to Somali gangs in the Twin Cities. Authorities say at least one homicide and several shootings involved Somali gangs, with violence fueled by social media and gang rivalries. Law enforcement stresses the issue is not about targeting the Somali community but about protecting young people from dangerous gang life.



A spike in violence over the July 4 weekend has Ramsey County’s sheriff urging the community and law enforcement to address growing Somali gang activity across the metro.

Law enforcement responds to holiday weekend violence

What we know:

Sheriff Bob Fletcher said the first step is calling out the problem and working to get a handle on it.

According to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, the recent effort is not about targeting the Somali community, but about helping save young Somali boys who are choosing a gang life that is becoming increasingly dangerous.

Dig deeper:

Over the July 4 weekend, several shootings and a homicide were linked to Somali gangs.

On Wilson Street in Minneapolis, a Willmar soccer coach was killed in what authorities say was Somali gang violence. Officials say the problem did not start there, and the violence has been escalating.

Fletcher described a gathering at Juice Time in Arden Hills where about 300 Somali kids were present, including some involved in gangs.

"This last weekend, we were at Juice Time in Arden Hills. There were 300 Somali kids there and some of them were gangsters. And we had a number of us law enforcement officers there that curtailed their activity, but two hours later, they were shooting someone in northeast Minneapolis, same group," said Fletcher.

Investigators say Somali gang violence is growing quickly and now spans the metro, with 12 Somali gangs tracked from Minneapolis and St. Paul to St. Cloud, Apple Valley and Burnsville. Most of the violence involves guns, according to the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the gangs are still young and growing, with about 300 people involved right now. The gangs really began to emerge in 2022. The violence is affecting the broader community.

"Yes, we had an incident over the weekend in Minneapolis where an innocent young man from Woodbury was shot. And he's in the hospital right now fighting for his life. And it's costing a lot of problems for the community," said Jama Shine, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigator.

Social media and gang rivalries drive violence

What they're saying:

The motivation behind much of the violence is different from traditional gang activity.

"It's from what I've seen is that right now. It's all about showboating. It's all about ego for 99% of it. They aren't selling narcotics. It's all about just gloating," said Benjamin Seidl, a Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office Investigator.

Gang battles are often fueled by social media, with viral videos sometimes leading to real-world violence.

One example is a video taken outside the St. Paul RiverCentre in May, which ended with people shot and others in jail.

Community leaders and law enforcement say the problem is urgent.

"We're losing kids, getting killed every day. We have kids that are getting into the system early. So we have kids who are carrying guns, and the parents are not aware of it. Parents don't know. That's the issue that we've seen lately," said investigator Jama Shine.

Officials are tracking the violence within the Somali community and working to raise awareness about the dangers of gang involvement, hoping to prevent more young people from being drawn in.

What's next:

On July 21, there will be a meeting at the patrol station in Arden Hills for the Somali community to learn more about the problem and how they can help.