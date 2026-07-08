Brooklyn Park fatal shooting leads to 17-year-old's arrest

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The Brief A 16-year-old boy died after being shot in the head at Hartkopf Park on Sunday, July 5. Brooklyn Park Police arrested a 17-year-old boy and recovered the weapon. The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released.



Brooklyn Park police say a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in the shooting death of a 16-year-old on Sunday at Hartkopf Park.

Hartkopf Park deadly shooting

What we know:

Brooklyn Park Police say they responded to Hartkopf Park at 7300 Florida Ave North just before 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, after getting a report of a shooting.

Officers found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head and provided lifesaving aid, but he died from his injuries. Detectives launched an investigation at the scene and quickly identified a suspect. A 17-year-old boy was arrested and booked at the Hennepin County Juvenile Detention Center on probable cause second-degree murder.

Police also recovered the weapon used in the shooting. The community is left searching for answers after the deadly shooting at a neighborhood park.

Investigation continues and next steps

Timeline:

The investigation remains active as detectives continue to gather evidence and interview witnesses.

Why you should care:

The deadly shooting of a teenager in a public park has raised concerns about safety and violence in the Brooklyn Park community. Police say they are working to determine what led up to the shooting and whether anyone else was involved.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of the victim or the suspect, and details about what led to the shooting are still unclear.