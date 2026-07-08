St. Paul homeless encampments to be cleared starting in August, city officials say

The Brief The City of St. Paul said it will begin clearing encampments across the city next month, starting with Pig's Eye Park on Aug. 5. Officials say the goal is to connect residents with shelter and services before the onset of winter. The plan to clear the encampments is in response to fires, sexual assaults, thefts, two overdose-related deaths and other reported incidents.



Homeless encampments in St. Paul will start to be cleared by the city in August in response to what city officials say are reported incidents of fatal overdoses, sexual assaults, thefts and fires in surrounding communities.

St. Paul clearing homeless encampments

Local perspective:

The City of St. Paul said it formed a plan to clear the encampments after "growing concerns over the health, safety and the dignity of those staying at those sites."

The goal is to connect unhoused residents with housing and supportive services before winter, city officials say.

Those incidents, according to city officials, include, "fires, sexual assaults, thefts, two overdose-related deaths, and other emergencies that put occupants and surrounding communities at risk."

Timeline:

St. Paul officials say the first closure is set to happen at Pig's Eye Park on Aug. 5.

Other encampments will then be closed "on a rolling basis," the city says.

Government officials say encampment residents will be informed of the upcoming closures in the coming weeks and connected with available resources.

The City of St. Paul said it is also looking for options on expanding capacity at local shelters.

St. Paul city leaders on homeless encampment clearings

What they're saying:

Assistant Mayor Cedrick Baker shared the following statement on the plan:

"Every person deserves dignity and a path to housing and support services. The conditions at these sites are not safe, healthy, or humane. None of us would want our loved one living in those conditions. This is a difficult decision, but leaving people in crisis without intervention is not compassion. We are choosing action that protects people experiencing homelessness and the broader community. Closing the encampments is the first step towards a stronger, healthier community. Supporting people experiencing homelessness requires a holistic, multifaceted approach that includes housing, health care, and other critical services. We are working with the state, county, and nonprofit partners to build long-term, regional solutions that help achieve lasting stability."

St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her added the following statement:

"I commend the thoughtfulness and compassion our team has brought to centering the human impact of closures since this internal task force launched at the beginning of the year. No matter how we address this issue, which is one of the most significant challenges facing communities across our country, there will be disruption. My sincere intent is that the plan we are announcing today will minimize that impact while helping connect individuals to a safer, more stable life. Lasting change will come from all of us working together. It’s going to be hard work, and we invite any community partner and direct service providers who are willing to walk alongside us as we support the health and safety of some of our most vulnerable neighbors and community at large.

Past St. Paul encampment clearings

The backstory:

St. Paul has carried out large-scale encampment clearings before in response to public safety and health concerns.

READ MORE: St. Paul homeless encampment cleared by city officials Thursday

During those operations, officials emphasized they are not aiming to criminalize homelessness.

Dig deeper:

More information from the city can be found here.