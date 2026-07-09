Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (July 10–12)

article

It's a packed weekend in Minnesota with rodeos, music festivals, and a cheesy tribute to one of the state's most beloved burgers.

Hamel Rodeo

July 9–12

Corcoran Lions Park, 7205 County Rd 101, Corcoran

Tickets start at $20 for Saturday matinee show; $28 for evening shows

The Hamel Rodeo returns to Corcoran Lions Park for four nights of action, though Friday and Saturday night tickets are sold out — so grab yours fast. This volunteer-run event raises funds for charity, making it a great reason to go beyond the thrills.

Juicy Lucy Festival at Valleyfair

July 11–12, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Valleyfair in Shakopee

Free with park admission

Valleyfair is debuting its first-ever Juicy Lucy Festival, a delicious nod to Minnesota's iconic cheese-stuffed burger. Expect creative takes on the classic alongside other unique burger creations — a perfect pairing with roller coasters and summer sun.

Minnesota Country Club Festival

July 10–11

Harriet Island, St. Paul

Single day tickets start at $115; two-day tickets start at $160

The inaugural Minnesota Country Club Festival brings country and roots music to Harriet Island in St. Paul, featuring Treaty Oak Revival, Red Clay Strays, Trampled by Turtles, and Jesse Welles — with The Beach Boys slated as a special guest.

Lakefront Music Fest

July 10–11

Lakefront Park, Prior Lake

Single night tickets start at $130; weekend packages start at $180

Prior Lake's Lakefront Music Fest delivers two nights of rock and country heavyweights, with Billy Idol, George Thorogood and The Destroyers, and Jefferson Starship on Friday, followed by Keith Urban, Jackson Dean, and Karley Scott Collins on Saturday.

Minnesota Salsa Fiesta!

Saturday, July 11, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Mill City Museum, 704 S 2nd St, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Tickets: $35 in advance / $45 at the door

The annual Minnesota Salsa Fiesta returns on Saturday, featuring Latino food, drinks, arts and crafts and of course – salsa music and dancing. The fiesta will feature a full 20-piece salsa orchestra with horn and string sections, coto singers and percussion.