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World Cup on FOX 9: How to stream Minnesota news for free during matches

By FOX 9 Staff
FOX 9
World Cup
Published June 17, 2026 11:16 AM CDT
Published June 17, 2026 11:16 AM CDT

The Brief

    • You can stream every FOX 9 newscast online and on your smart TV.
    • FOX 9 will be streaming newscast during the World Cup as matches preempt our shows.
    • Below are the ways you can find our stream for free.

(FOX 9) - FOX and FOX 9 is your home for 104 World Cup matches during the course of the tournament. FOX 9 will air a total of 70 of those matches.

As a result, some of the matches will preempt some of our local programming. However, there are some easy avenues to make sure you never miss a local newscast.

How to stream FOX 9 newscast during the World Cup

What we know:

While the World Cup is underway, you can still get your local news, weather, and traffic updates through the FOX Local app, on FOX9.com, and on the FOX 9 YouTube page. Some of our newscasts will also broadcast on our sister station, FOX 9+ (Channel 9.2).

During the World Cup, FOX 9 will still be streaming most of our local newscasts at their normal times, even when they are preempted by matches. That includes FOX 9 Morning News, FOX 9 Good Day, Fox 9 All Day, and Fox 9 News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., and 10 p.m.

Download the FOX Local app

  • Search FOX Local in your app store
  • Select Minneapolis as your home station
  • Get instant, live access to breaking news, local news, weather forecasts, and traffic updates
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