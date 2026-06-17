World Cup on FOX 9: How to stream Minnesota news for free during matches
(FOX 9) - FOX and FOX 9 is your home for 104 World Cup matches during the course of the tournament. FOX 9 will air a total of 70 of those matches.
As a result, some of the matches will preempt some of our local programming. However, there are some easy avenues to make sure you never miss a local newscast.
How to stream FOX 9 newscast during the World Cup
What we know:
While the World Cup is underway, you can still get your local news, weather, and traffic updates through the FOX Local app, on FOX9.com, and on the FOX 9 YouTube page. Some of our newscasts will also broadcast on our sister station, FOX 9+ (Channel 9.2).
During the World Cup, FOX 9 will still be streaming most of our local newscasts at their normal times, even when they are preempted by matches. That includes FOX 9 Morning News, FOX 9 Good Day, Fox 9 All Day, and Fox 9 News at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., 9 p.m., and 10 p.m.
- Download the free FOX Local app (available on mobile, Roku, Apple TV, Samsung TV, other streaming platforms)
- Bookmark www.fox9.com/live
- Some newscasts will broadcast on FOX 9+. Check listings here.
- FOX 9 is always streaming 24/7 on YouTube.
Download the FOX Local app
- Search FOX Local in your app store
- Select Minneapolis as your home station
- Get instant, live access to breaking news, local news, weather forecasts, and traffic updates