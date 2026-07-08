Workforce Pell Grants launch in Minnesota, but only 2 schools are offering them

The Brief Workforce Pell Grants are likely to be available soon for short-term job training at two Minnesota schools: Hennepin Tech and Lake Superior College. Strict federal criteria mean most Minnesota colleges are not yet offering these grants. Students who qualify could get enough aid to cover program costs and some living expenses later this year.



An expanded federal grant program is opening doors for Minnesotans seeking fast-track training for in-demand careers, but options are limited for now.

Minnesota schools launch pilot Workforce Pell Grant programs for job training

What we know:

Hennepin Tech and Lake Superior College are the only Minnesota schools currently submitting Workforce Pell Grant programs for approval, both starting with healthcare-focused training.

"We've decided to start with two programs, both in health care areas, nursing assistant and EMT," said Jess Niebuhr, Hennepin Tech Dean of Customized Training Solutions.

Lake Superior College submitted its EMT and phlebotomy programs for approval, but its certified nursing assistant program does not currently meet government criteria, and they’re not sure about others.

"So for like our truck driving program, it's really hard to identify if it meets the requirements," said Dr. Linda Kingston, Lake Superior College President.

The federal rules require that eligible programs train students for specific, in-demand jobs, last eight to 15 weeks, and include 150 to 599 instruction hours. Each program must also prove a 70% completion rate and a 70% job placement rate, and show that graduates can increase earning power by at least as much as the program’s tuition and fees.

"We don't have a lot of really good tracking tools to help us with that reporting. So starting small or not starting at all is what most of the institutions are looking at doing," said Kingston.

Most Minnesota colleges are not participating yet

Why you should care:

Most Minnesota colleges are holding off on offering Workforce Pell Grants, citing uncertainty about meeting the strict federal requirements.

Hennepin Tech and Lake Superior College are essentially piloting the program in Minnesota, hoping to expand if the first round goes well.

"I would expect us to steadily grow in what we offer through Workforce Pell," said Niebuhr.

Students who qualify could start receiving these grants later this year, with the potential to cover the full cost of training programs and some living expenses. The federal government expects to spend between $1.5 billion and $2 billion on these grants over the next decade.

What we don't know:

It is still unclear when more Minnesota schools might join the program or which additional training programs will become eligible for Workforce Pell Grants.