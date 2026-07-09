71 cats living in filthy conditions at MN home rescued by Animal Humane Society

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The Brief The Animal Humane Society rescued 71 cats from a home in Sibley County, Minnesota, where they were living in unsanitary conditions. The AHS says ammonia levels inside the home were dangerously high, and cats had no access to water, The rescued cats are described as skinny, hungry, and suffering from respiratory infections and open wounds.



The Animal Humane Society says it has helped with the rescue of 71 cats living at a home in Sibley County, Minn. in horrific conditions.

Cats rescued from home

What we know:

The Animal Humane Society says they rescued 71 cats that were living in "severely unsanitary living conditions."

The rescue says "ammonia levels in the structure were dangerously high, the cats had no access to water, and the cats were living among piles of trash, carpets of feces, and crumbling walls."

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Photos from inside the home (credit: Animal Humane Society) (Animal Humane Society ) From: Supplied

Dig deeper:

The rescued cats are now being brought back to the Animal Humane Society for treatment and rehabilitation.

Officials are set to brief media members on the steps forward for the rescued animals on Thursday.

"The cats, who range in age, are skinny and hungry and suffering from respiratory infections and open wounds," the rescue says. "AHS is the only organization in Minnesota with the resources and expertise needed to handle cases this large and severe."