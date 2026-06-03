World Cup watch parties in MN: Where to watch matches in Minneapolis

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The Brief FOX 9 has compiled a list of watch parties and popular soccer bars ahead of the World Cup. The World Cup kicks off on June 11. FOX 9 is your home for 70 World Cup matches, including the semifinals and championship games.



For the first time in three decades, the U.S. is hosting the World Cup. While no games will be played in Minnesota, you still have a chance to attend some watch parties in the Twin Cities.

The World Cup kicks off on Thursday, June 11, with the group stage. The round of 32 teams competing in the knockout stage begins on June 28, and the championship game will take place on July 19 at 2 p.m. central time.

FOX 9 is your home for most World Cup games, including the semifinal and championship games. FOX 9 will air 70 of the 104 tournament games and FS1 will carry the remaining 34.

For a look at the full schedule of games, you can click here.

World Cup watch parties

Minnesota United World Cup watch party

Starts June 11

Peavey Plaza, Downtown Minneapolis

Free to attend but you must claim a ticket

The Minnesota United Football Club is hosting watch parties for the World Cup at Peavey Plaza in downtown Minneapolis next to Brit’s Pub. Games will be shown on a big screen and the celebration will include a DJ, food and guest appearances.

Global Minnesota opening ceremony watch party

June 11, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Malcolm Yards, 501 30th Ave SE, Minneapolis

Free to attend. You can register here

Global Minnesota, a nonprofit focused on fostering international ties, is hosting a watch party at Malcolm Yards for both the World Cup opening ceremony and the first match between South Africa and Mexico. The event will feature food and rink and a celebration of "the friendship shared by Mexico, Canada, and the United States through sports diplomacy."

Team USA matches

Big picture view:

Here's a look at when Team USA plays their first group matches. All three of these matches will air on FOX 9.

June 12: USA vs. Paraguay at 8:00 p.m. CT

June 19: USA vs. Australia at 2:00 p.m. CT

June 25: USA vs. Türkiye at 9:00 p.m. CT

Twin Cities soccer bars

Local perspective:

Along with known watch parties, here is a list of popular soccer spots in the Twin Cities. Not all of these spots have announced they will host World Cup parties, but it seems likely they will show games.