World Cup watch parties in MN: Where to watch matches in Minneapolis
(FOX 9) - For the first time in three decades, the U.S. is hosting the World Cup. While no games will be played in Minnesota, you still have a chance to attend some watch parties in the Twin Cities.
The World Cup kicks off on Thursday, June 11, with the group stage. The round of 32 teams competing in the knockout stage begins on June 28, and the championship game will take place on July 19 at 2 p.m. central time.
FOX 9 is your home for most World Cup games, including the semifinal and championship games. FOX 9 will air 70 of the 104 tournament games and FS1 will carry the remaining 34.
For a look at the full schedule of games, you can click here.
World Cup watch parties
Minnesota United World Cup watch party
- Starts June 11
- Peavey Plaza, Downtown Minneapolis
- Free to attend but you must claim a ticket
The Minnesota United Football Club is hosting watch parties for the World Cup at Peavey Plaza in downtown Minneapolis next to Brit’s Pub. Games will be shown on a big screen and the celebration will include a DJ, food and guest appearances.
Global Minnesota opening ceremony watch party
- June 11, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Malcolm Yards, 501 30th Ave SE, Minneapolis
- Free to attend. You can register here.
Global Minnesota, a nonprofit focused on fostering international ties, is hosting a watch party at Malcolm Yards for both the World Cup opening ceremony and the first match between South Africa and Mexico. The event will feature food and rink and a celebration of "the friendship shared by Mexico, Canada, and the United States through sports diplomacy."
Team USA matches
Big picture view:
Here's a look at when Team USA plays their first group matches. All three of these matches will air on FOX 9.
- June 12: USA vs. Paraguay at 8:00 p.m. CT
- June 19: USA vs. Australia at 2:00 p.m. CT
- June 25: USA vs. Türkiye at 9:00 p.m. CT
Twin Cities soccer bars
Local perspective:
Along with known watch parties, here is a list of popular soccer spots in the Twin Cities. Not all of these spots have announced they will host World Cup parties, but it seems likely they will show games.
- Brit's Pub, 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis: A British pub in downtown Minneapolis that hosts regular watch parties for Premier League games and other major soccer matches.
- Black Hart of St. Paul, 1415 University Ave W, St Paul: An LGBTQ+ soccer bar across the street from Allianz stadium on University Avenue in St. Paul. The bar hosts regular watch parties for the Loons and will show every World Cup match.
- Midway Saloon, 1567 University Ave W, St Paul: Just down the street from Black Hart, the Midway is a game day destination for Loons fans.
- La Doña Cervecería Brewery, 241 Fremont Ave N, Minneapolis: A Mexican brewery that hosts watch parties for Latin American games. The brewery announced it will host watch parties for the World Cup, with a focus on Latin and North American teams.
- Ninth Street Soccer and Coffee, 801 SE 9th St, Minneapolis: A coffee shop that's open late and known to host watch parties for Loon games.
- Utepils Brewing Co., 225 Thomas Ave North, Minneapolis: A European-style brewery in Minneapolis. The brewery plans to show every match it can during normal business hours.
- The Local, 931 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis: An Irish pub known for regularly showing soccer matches.
- Kieran's Irish Pub, 85 N 6th St, Minneapolis: Downtown pub directly across from the Target Center that hosts watch parties for soccer matches along with other Minnesota sports.
- Merlins Rest Pub, 3601 E Lake St, Minneapolis: British pub on Lake Street known to show matches.
- Ray J’s American Grill, 500 Central Ave SE, Minneapolis: Known for hosting watch parties for big soccer matches.
- The Dubliner Pub, 2162 University Ave W, St Paul: A well-known Irish pub on University Avenue that is better known for live music, but does host viewing parties for soccer matches.
- Surly Brewing Co., 520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis: A massive destination brewery in the Twin Cities and an official "Loons Watch Spot."
- Alary's Bar, 139 E 7th St, St Paul: Another official Minnesota United watch spot that has a tradition of opening early specifically for international and European soccer matches.
- The Loop West End, 5331 W 16th St, Minneapolis: A Loon watch spot that regularly hosts watch parties for more than just soccer.
- Park Tavern, 3401 Louisiana Ave S, St Louis Park: A bowling alley, restaurant and Loons watch spot.
- James Ballentine "Uptown" VFW, 2916 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis: An official watch spot that hosts watch parties for soccer matches and other sports.
- Stanley's Northeast Bar Room, 2500 University Ave NE, Minneapolis: A popular sports bar in northeast Minneapolis that is also a Loons watch spot.
- Tom's Watch Bar, 609 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis: Tom's Watch Bar is a mega sports bar in downtown Minneapolis with massive screens dedicated to showing almost every sport.