Minnesota's first-ever ban on data center, crypto operations approved

The Brief The debate over data centers in Minnesota has increased in recent years as the need for them increases due to technological advancements. Several communities have resisted their development, citing the need for further environmental research, while others have embraced their creation and potential job development. In a first-ever for Minnesota, the Eagan City Council approved a one-year ban on the development of data centers and cryptocurrency operations so it can further study their impacts.



In a new twist on a debate that’s become as popular as the phones that helped create the need for them, the Eagan City Council has placed a year-long ban on the development of any proposed data centers to give leaders more time to research their impacts.

Minnesota data center ban

What we know:

The ordinance creates a year-long pause in data center and cryptocurrency mining operation development if they are within 500 feet of residential-zoned areas, or use more than 20 megawatts of electricity. The interim ordinance ends on Feb. 17, 2027, or sooner if a council vote determines it.

During that time, no building permits will be issued for the construction, alteration, or expansion of any structure or improvements, other than necessary repairs.

The council held a public hearing on a proposed moratorium on data centers on Tuesday, passing the measure by a unanimous vote.

You can read a full copy of the ordinance below:

Dig deeper:

Data centers have become controversial projects in recent years, with proposals in Hermantown and Farmington facing resistance from local residents.

Critics often raise issues with the resources data centers draw from local communities, such as electricity.

In addition to needing more of them as advancements to AI continue, data centers are using more electricity as well – a modern 10-megawatt data center is now small compared to some that are commanding hundreds.

However, those in favor of their creation are quick to note their necessity as technology develops, and the potential for local job creation.

What's next:

Macro concerns center on individual cities creating a patchwork of local moratoriums across the state, ultimately complicating any statewide standards, and potential future studies.