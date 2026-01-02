Minnesota Appeals Court judge sentenced after DWI snowbank crash

The Brief Minnesota Court of Appeals judge Renee Lee Worke received a probationary sentence after being charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. According to charges filed in Steele County, a sheriff's deputy found her inside her vehicle that was stuck in a snowbank on Black Friday. Charges say she admitted to having "one glass of wine," but Worke registered a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of more than .08 two hours after the incident occurred.



A Minnesota Court of Appeals judge has been sentenced to probation and community service after being charged with driving under the influence after a Steele County Sheriff's Deputy found her and her vehicle stuck in a snowbank on Black Friday.

Appeals court judge DWI sentence

What we know:

During an appearance in Steele County court on Jan. 2, Renee Lee Worke, 67, pleaded guilty to an amended misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated.

Worke was then convicted and ordered to a probationary sentence that includes conditions of no alcohol use, submitting to random testing, completing community work service, completing a chemical dependency evaluation and a fine.

Minnesota judge charged with DWI

The backstory:

Worke was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and registering a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of more than .08 two hours after the incident that occurred in Owatonna on Nov. 29.

According to charges filed in Steele County, around 9:13 p.m. a Steele County Sheriff's Deputy found a vehicle stuck in a snowbank, facing eastbound on the south shoulder, presenting a road hazard on Highway 14 at the Interstate 35 overpass.

When a second deputy approached her window as part of an investigation, Worke allegedly said she had been visiting friends in Waseca and admitted to having "one glass of wine approximately two hours prior," according to charges. When asked how she was feeling, she reportedly answered, "I'm totally fine."

While speaking, deputies say they observed her eyes being bloodshot and glossy, and an odor of alcohol coming from her breath. She also had "slurred speech and slow motor function," according to charges.

When asked to step out of her vehicle, the charges note that "her balance was unsteady, and she required assistance while walking back to the squad car."

A breath test taken at 10:02 p.m. showed Worke’s BAC to be .16 at the time of reading – two times the legal limit.

Worke's test results measured within two hours of driving and having an alcohol concentration of 0.16 or more is listed as an "aggravating factor" in charging documents.